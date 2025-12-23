Shimla and Manali Brace for Snowless Winter Carnival

Amid expectations of a snow-free festive season, Shimla and Manali are proactively gearing up with winter carnivals and events to draw tourists. This anticipatory move follows three consecutive years of no snow, with this year looking similarly dry, according to weather forecasts.

Shimla is organizing a nine-day carnival at the Ridge Ground from Christmas Eve to New Year, with a detailed plan by the district administration to ensure law and order alongside smooth traffic management. Meanwhile, tourist numbers are rising significantly, says District Magistrate Anupam Kashyap.

Boosted by optimistic bookings, hoteliers in Manali and Kullu are offering special packages. Roshan Thakur of the Manali Hoteliers Association and Suneet Peter from the hospitality sector highlight robust preparations, with promising indicators that snowfall would be a welcome boon, potentially elevating hotel occupancy rates and tourism revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)