Vinod Kumar Shukla: The Timeless Voice of the Deprived

The literary world mourns the loss of celebrated Hindi author Vinod Kumar Shukla, a Jnanpith awardee renowned for his original voice and portrayal of the deprived. Shukla's works, noted for their empathy and profundity, have left an indelible mark on Hindi literature, capturing the nuance of everyday Indian life.

Updated: 23-12-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:47 IST
The literary community is gripped with sorrow following the passing of Vinod Kumar Shukla, a distinguished Hindi writer and Jnanpith award recipient. Described as a 'truly original' writer, Shukla passed away due to age-related illnesses at a Raipur hospital on Tuesday evening, just shy of his 89th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his demise, acknowledging Shukla's immense contribution to Hindi literature in a message on X.

Shukla was celebrated for his profound exploration of India's socio-economic disparities through acclaimed novels like 'Naukar Ki Kameez' and 'Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi'. His unique poetic style empathized with the struggles and dreams of the country's poor and middle class. However, as those close to him lamented, his void is an 'irreparable loss' to the literary world.

Colleagues like Hindi writer Chandan Pandey and poet Lakshmi Shankar Bajpai praised Shukla's ability to infuse hope and joy amidst life's adversities. As tributes continue to flood in, the emphasis is on drawing inspiration from Shukla's literary universe, with many suggesting the younger generation learn from his commitment to recognizing societal issues through literature.

