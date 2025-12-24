Left Menu

Mirzapur Returns: Guddu Bhaiya on the Big Screen

The film adaptation of the hit series 'Mirzapur' is currently filming in Rajasthan, featuring returning beloved characters like Guddu and Munna Bhaiya. Set for a 2026 release, it will first premiere in theaters before streaming on Prime Video. Ali Fazal shared behind-the-scenes visuals and expressed gratitude to Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for their hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:19 IST
As 'Mirzapur: The Film' commences shooting in the scenic locales of Rajasthan, actor Ali Fazal, known for his role as Guddu Bhaiya, shared a sneak peek with fans. The behind-the-scenes video highlights the warmth and hospitality extended by the people of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.

This cinematic adaptation from Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment aims to translate the gritty, gripping narrative of one of India's most successful OTT series into a film experience. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it reunites original cast members including Fazal and Divyendu, rekindling on-screen chemistry that fans adored in the series.

Slated for a 2026 theatrical release, the movie will later be available for streaming on Prime Video. 'Mirzapur', originally premiering in 2018, carved a niche with its depiction of crime and power dynamics, making its big-screen debut highly anticipated among the series' followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

