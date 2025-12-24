Left Menu

Cake Fake, B’day For Real: Being Human Clothing Celebrates with Big Sale

Being Human Clothing, Salman Khan's fashion brand, celebrates his birthday with a lively 'Cake Fake, B’day For Real' campaign. Highlighting humor and warmth, the event offers exclusive sales and features Sunil Grover impersonating Khan. The campaign embraces surprise, joy, and appreciation for fans, marking a unique celebration.

The fashion and lifestyle brand Being Human Clothing, founded by actor Salman Khan, is marking his birthday with significant fanfare. Emphasizing energy and joy, the brand's 'Cake Fake, B'day For Real' campaign offers a generous 50% birthday sale both in stores and online, capturing Khan's signature warmth and charm.

Leading the celebration is a humorous act by Sunil Grover playing Salman Khan, adding a unique twist to the festivities. This engaging narrative culminates with Khan himself, tying the birthday theme directly to an enticing shopping experience.

From December 24-27, the sale offers flat discounts on a variety of clothing lines, making this birthday more than just a commercial event but rather a shared festivity with fans and customers, reflecting the close-knit relationship that Khan maintains with audiences nationwide.

