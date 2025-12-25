Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Filming for 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Superstar Akshay Kumar announced the completion of filming for his upcoming movie, 'Welcome to the Jungle', on Thursday. The film, slated for a 2026 release, marks the third installment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise.

Originally debuting in 2007 with Kumar as the lead, the 'Welcome' series continued with 'Welcome Back' in 2015, starring John Abraham. Both earlier films were directed by Anees Bazmee, while the latest installment is helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Kumar not only informed his fans of the wrap-up but also extended Christmas wishes. He emphasized the significance of the film's massive ensemble cast, which includes notable stars such as Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Arshad Warsi. 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and presented by Base Industries Group.