Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Filming for 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Actor Akshay Kumar announced the completion of filming for 'Welcome to the Jungle', the latest installment in the 'Welcome' series. Set for release in 2026, the film features a star-studded cast under the direction of Ahmed Khan. Kumar shared the news and Christmas wishes on Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:17 IST
Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Filming for 'Welcome to the Jungle'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Akshay Kumar announced the completion of filming for his upcoming movie, 'Welcome to the Jungle', on Thursday. The film, slated for a 2026 release, marks the third installment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise.

Originally debuting in 2007 with Kumar as the lead, the 'Welcome' series continued with 'Welcome Back' in 2015, starring John Abraham. Both earlier films were directed by Anees Bazmee, while the latest installment is helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Kumar not only informed his fans of the wrap-up but also extended Christmas wishes. He emphasized the significance of the film's massive ensemble cast, which includes notable stars such as Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Arshad Warsi. 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and presented by Base Industries Group.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025