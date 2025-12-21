Left Menu

18 Years of 'Welcome': A Timeless Bollywood Classic

'Welcome', directed by Anees Bazmee, celebrated its 18th anniversary. The 2007 Bollywood hit starring Akshay Kumar and others, grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Bazmee's sequel arrived in 2015. A third film, 'Welcome to the Jungle', is directed by Ahmed Khan, featuring an ensemble cast.

Bollywood filmmaker Anees Bazmee commemorated the 18th anniversary of his iconic film 'Welcome' with a heartfelt note on social media. Released in 2007, this comedy became an enduring classic, delighting audiences with its humor and memorable characters, and grossing over Rs 100 crore globally.

Starring industry giants such as Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar, the film established itself as a staple in Bollywood cinema, cherished as a 'mood, reference, and comfort watch.' Bazmee also helmed a sequel in 2015, which continued the film's legacy of laughter.

Ahead of the film's third installment, titled 'Welcome to the Jungle', directed by Ahmed Khan and featuring a star-studded cast including Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Suniel Shetty, Bazmee expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering love and support over nearly two decades.

