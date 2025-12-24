Left Menu

Odisha Unveils Ambitious Economic Region Ring Roads Plan

The Odisha government has announced plans to develop three significant ring roads, totaling 645 kilometers, within the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region. These roads aim to boost industrial growth and enhance tourism. The initiative was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:01 IST
Odisha government has unveiled an ambitious plan to construct three ring roads, stretching 645 kilometers, as a part of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region initiative. Announced during a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the proposal includes major routes aimed at boosting regional industrial growth and tourism.

The plan details a 432-km ring road from Paradip to Puri, connecting through Tangi, Saptasajya, and Rameswar. An additional, crucial element includes a 148-km stretch linking Cuttack to Khorda via Balipatna, Pipili, and Jatni. Furthermore, a 65-km inner ring road is proposed for Tamando in Khurda district. These roads will complement the Centre's proposed Capital Region Ring Road.

Apart from roadways, a 32-km railway line from Puri to Konark and a 70-km line from Konark to Bhubaneswar are also on the cards, emphasizing an integrated approach to development. Chief Minister Majhi urges a focus on creating 'growth hubs' in urban areas while working closely with NITI Aayog to accelerate the project. The meeting saw participation from key officials, including Housing and Urban Development Minister KC Mohapatra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, and Development Commissioner Anu Garg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

