Social Justice Ministry Signs MoUs with Spiritual Bodies to Boost Nasha Mukt Bharat

In a significant step towards strengthening the nationwide fight against substance abuse, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment today signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram and the University of Patanjali under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA). The MoU signing ceremony was held at Samrasta Hall, Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi, at 2:00 PM.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virender Kumar, senior officers of the Department, and senior representatives of Sivananda Ashram and the University of Patanjali. The partnership marks another milestone in the Government of India’s efforts to expand the outreach and social impact of NMBA by actively engaging faith-based and spiritual institutions.

Spiritual Organisations as Key Stakeholders

A special initiative under NMBA focuses on associating religious and spiritual organisations to carry out awareness, sensitisation, and community-based activities against substance abuse. Recognising their deep-rooted influence and moral authority within society, such organisations have been envisioned as key stakeholders in transforming NMBA into a true people’s movement.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Virender Kumar said that collaboration with spiritual and religious organisations would significantly help in making the Abhiyaan a mass movement. He emphasised that the challenge of eradicating drug addiction cannot be addressed by the government alone and requires collective action from all sections of society. Calling for united efforts, the Minister stressed the need to bring diverted youth back to the right path through awareness, counselling, and value-based interventions.

Strengthening the Fight Against Drug Addiction

With the signing of these MoUs, the Department expressed confidence that the implementation of NMBA will receive a major boost, helping the country move closer to the goal of a drug-sensitised and drug-free India. The collaborating institutions will support NMBA by conducting mass awareness programmes, yoga and wellness-based interventions, motivational campaigns, and outreach activities under the Abhiyaan’s banner.

About Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched on 15 August 2020 in 272 identified most vulnerable districts and has since been extended to all districts of the country. The campaign aims to reach the masses and spread awareness about the harmful effects of substance use, with a special focus on schools, universities, higher educational institutions, and youth.

Achievements of NMBA

Since its launch, NMBA has made a wide-reaching impact across the country:

25.7+ crore people sensitised on substance use

9.2+ crore youth and 6.3+ crore women reached through awareness activities

Participation of 15.98+ lakh educational institutions, ensuring outreach to children and young adults nationwide

To strengthen its outreach, MoUs have now been signed with eight major spiritual organisations, including The Art of Living, Brahma Kumaris, Sant Nirankari Mission, ISKCON, Shri Ram Chandra Mission, All World Gayatri Pariwar, Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram, and the University of Patanjali.

Digital Outreach and Mass Participation

Awareness is also being amplified through NMBA’s official social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The NMBA website (nmba.dosje.gov.in) provides comprehensive information on the campaign, including an online discussion forum, NMBA dashboard, and e-pledge facility.

A nationwide mass pledge was organised on 12 August 2024, with over 3 crore people from more than 2 lakh institutions participating. To mark the fifth anniversary of NMBA, special events were organised on 13 August 2025 in Delhi, involving over 1,000 students physically and lakhs virtually.

The Abhiyaan’s grand national celebration was held on 18 November 2025 at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, with over 10,000 on-ground participants and 6.3 crore people nationwide joining through physical and virtual modes. Events were organised at more than 2.10 lakh locations across all States and Union Territories, reflecting the truly nationwide character of the campaign.