Periyar: Torchbearer of Rationalism and Social Justice
E V Ramasamy, or 'Periyar', was commemorated across Tamil Nadu on his death anniversary for his pioneering role in social reform and the Dravidian movement. Leaders hailed his legacy of self-respect and equality, vowing to continue his fight for social justice, rationalism, and federalism.
E V Ramasamy, honored as 'Periyar', was remembered in Tamil Nadu on his death anniversary for his influential role in social reform and the Dravidian movement. State leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid tribute to his fight for social justice and equality.
Chief Minister Stalin emphasized that maintaining rational thought and unity against domination pays true homage to Periyar. He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to unite against adversaries seeking to undermine Periyar's legacy, highlighting the perpetual victory in unity.
Palaniswami commended Periyar as the guiding light of rationalism and the Dravidian movement, reaffirming a commitment to social justice. Periyar's enduring influence on Tamil Nadu politics, rationalism, and federal ideals remains significant amidst ongoing societal debates.
