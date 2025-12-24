Left Menu

Periyar: Torchbearer of Rationalism and Social Justice

E V Ramasamy, or 'Periyar', was commemorated across Tamil Nadu on his death anniversary for his pioneering role in social reform and the Dravidian movement. Leaders hailed his legacy of self-respect and equality, vowing to continue his fight for social justice, rationalism, and federalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:08 IST
Periyar: Torchbearer of Rationalism and Social Justice
Periyar
  • Country:
  • India

E V Ramasamy, honored as 'Periyar', was remembered in Tamil Nadu on his death anniversary for his influential role in social reform and the Dravidian movement. State leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid tribute to his fight for social justice and equality.

Chief Minister Stalin emphasized that maintaining rational thought and unity against domination pays true homage to Periyar. He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to unite against adversaries seeking to undermine Periyar's legacy, highlighting the perpetual victory in unity.

Palaniswami commended Periyar as the guiding light of rationalism and the Dravidian movement, reaffirming a commitment to social justice. Periyar's enduring influence on Tamil Nadu politics, rationalism, and federal ideals remains significant amidst ongoing societal debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025