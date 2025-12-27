Tragic Sea Incident: Spanish Family Missing Off Indonesian Coast
A boat carrying eleven people, including a Spanish family, sank off the Indonesian coast due to extreme weather. The father and three children are missing, while rescue operations were suspended overnight. The mother, one child, and crew members were rescued from the wreckage near Labuan Bajo.
A holiday has turned into a nightmare for a Spanish family after a boat they were traveling on sank off the coast of Indonesia. These tragic events unfolded near Labuan Bajo, a famed tourist destination.
The boat, caught in brutal weather conditions with waves reaching up to three meters, capsized on Friday night in the Padar Island Strait. The father and three of his children remain missing, prompting rescue teams to comb the turbulent waters from morning until evening on Saturday, recovering debris but unable to locate the missing individuals.
Operations have been paused for the night and are set to resume come morning. Fortunately, the mother, one of the daughters, four crew members, and a tour guide have been safely recovered, according to Indonesia's search and rescue agency SAR.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fateful Voyage: Rescue Efforts Intensify for Missing Tourists Near Komodo National Park
French Climber Rescued After Terrifying Fall
Border Tensions: Wild Rescue Amidst Thai-Cambodia Conflict
40 rescued from Mumbai housing complex fire; filmmaker Sandeep Singh's premises affected
Dramatic Rescue: 40 Rescued from Mumbai High-rise Blaze