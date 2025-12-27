Left Menu

Tragic Sea Incident: Spanish Family Missing Off Indonesian Coast

A boat carrying eleven people, including a Spanish family, sank off the Indonesian coast due to extreme weather. The father and three children are missing, while rescue operations were suspended overnight. The mother, one child, and crew members were rescued from the wreckage near Labuan Bajo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:44 IST
Tragic Sea Incident: Spanish Family Missing Off Indonesian Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A holiday has turned into a nightmare for a Spanish family after a boat they were traveling on sank off the coast of Indonesia. These tragic events unfolded near Labuan Bajo, a famed tourist destination.

The boat, caught in brutal weather conditions with waves reaching up to three meters, capsized on Friday night in the Padar Island Strait. The father and three of his children remain missing, prompting rescue teams to comb the turbulent waters from morning until evening on Saturday, recovering debris but unable to locate the missing individuals.

Operations have been paused for the night and are set to resume come morning. Fortunately, the mother, one of the daughters, four crew members, and a tour guide have been safely recovered, according to Indonesia's search and rescue agency SAR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
2
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
4
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025