Tragic Sea Incident: Spanish Family Missing Off Indonesian Coast

A holiday has turned into a nightmare for a Spanish family after a boat they were traveling on sank off the coast of Indonesia. These tragic events unfolded near Labuan Bajo, a famed tourist destination.

The boat, caught in brutal weather conditions with waves reaching up to three meters, capsized on Friday night in the Padar Island Strait. The father and three of his children remain missing, prompting rescue teams to comb the turbulent waters from morning until evening on Saturday, recovering debris but unable to locate the missing individuals.

Operations have been paused for the night and are set to resume come morning. Fortunately, the mother, one of the daughters, four crew members, and a tour guide have been safely recovered, according to Indonesia's search and rescue agency SAR.

