Tragic Bus Crash Claims 15 Lives in Guatemala Ravine

At least 15 people tragically lost their lives, while 19 others sustained injuries, following a horrific bus crash on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala, officials reported on Saturday.

Leandro Amado, a spokesperson for the local firefighters, confirmed the fatalities, which include 11 men, three women, and a minor. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals. The accident took place in the Solola Department, specifically between kilometres 172 and 174, a region notorious for its heavy fog that reduces driver visibility.

Images posted by the fire department on social media early on Saturday depicted the devastated bus lying in a ravine as rescue teams endeavored to assist victims. The tragic incident highlights the perilous driving conditions in the area.