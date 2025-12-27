Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash Claims 15 Lives in Guatemala Ravine

A passenger bus plunged into a ravine on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala, killing at least 15 people and injuring 19 others. The accident occurred in the Solola Department, an area prone to dense fog that impairs driver visibility. Authorities have confirmed the fatality count and facilitated hospital transfer for the injured.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 15 people tragically lost their lives, while 19 others sustained injuries, following a horrific bus crash on the Inter-American Highway in western Guatemala, officials reported on Saturday.

Leandro Amado, a spokesperson for the local firefighters, confirmed the fatalities, which include 11 men, three women, and a minor. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals. The accident took place in the Solola Department, specifically between kilometres 172 and 174, a region notorious for its heavy fog that reduces driver visibility.

Images posted by the fire department on social media early on Saturday depicted the devastated bus lying in a ravine as rescue teams endeavored to assist victims. The tragic incident highlights the perilous driving conditions in the area.

