Marco Schwarz Triumphs at Livigno's Super-G Spectacle

Austria's Marco Schwarz claimed his first World Cup Super-G victory in Livigno, marking his second win of the season. Schwarz finished in 1:10.33, edging past Switzerland's Alexis Monney and Franjo von Allmen. Current leader Marco Odermatt struggled to maintain his lead, finishing fourth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:36 IST
In a thrilling display of skill and speed, Austria's Marco Schwarz clinched his first World Cup Super-G win in Livigno on Saturday. This victory marks his second triumph of the season, having recently won the men's giant slalom in Alta Badia.

Schwarz completed the challenging course in a blistering one minute and 10.33 seconds, narrowly outpacing Switzerland's Alexis Monney by 0.20 seconds and Franjo von Allmen by 0.25 seconds. This win represents Schwarz's first Super-G podium since March 2023, reigniting his confidence in speed skiing.

Despite Marco Odermatt's stature as defending champion and overall leader with 855 points, he faltered to fourth place after mishaps on crucial turns. Fellow Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr and Raphael Haaser faced setbacks, failing to finish their races. Schwarz is now second in the overall standings with 451 points, posing a notable challenge to Odermatt's lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

