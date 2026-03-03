Left Menu

Blossoming Delhi: NDMC's Floral Showcase at Connaught Place

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated NDMC's Flower Festival in Connaught Place, showcasing vibrant floral displays. The event highlights NDMC's efforts in promoting green spaces across Delhi, with tulip exhibits drawing parallels to Kashmir's landscapes. The festival seeks to engage the community in urban gardening initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of nature, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) annual Flower Festival at Connaught Place's Central Park. The two-day event aims to bring a splash of color to the heart of the capital with its stunning floral displays and themed presentations.

The festival, praised by CM Gupta, showcases NDMC's endeavors in creating green spaces. She highlighted the council's success in transforming central Delhi into an attractive destination for flower enthusiasts, similar to Kashmir's famed tulip gardens. The initiative comes in conjunction with NDMC's dedication to cleanliness and urban beautification, especially noticeable during recent high-profile events like the G20 and AI India Impact Summit.

Running until March 4, the festival has attracted families, office-goers, and morning walkers, aiming to raise green awareness and interest in horticulture. The event solidifies NDMC's reputation as a model civic body for urban gardening, with future plans to extend such green initiatives citywide, supported by the Delhi government.

