Assam's Floral Revolution: A New Eco-Tourism Landmark Blossoms in Kaziranga

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated a park in Kaziranga featuring over 900 indigenous orchid species. The park, located in Kohora, Golaghat district, aims to boost eco-tourism and the cultural landscape. It includes seven glass houses and a 500-seat cultural stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant stride for Assam's eco-tourism, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an expansive park in Kaziranga, showcasing over 900 indigenous orchid species. The initiative, based in Kohora, Golaghat district, marks a leap in enhancing the state's cultural allure and tourism appeal.

The park spans 6.6 acres and features seven state-of-the-art glass houses housing exotic orchids, alongside a children's park and a 500-seat cultural stage. Sarma emphasized this endeavor as part of the government's commitment to fulfilling promises and rejuvenating local heritage.

Virginia, the Kaziranga Orchid Park, is set to significantly boost eco-tourism in Assam, fostering local cuisine, cottage industries, and employment generation. Sarma also inaugurated infrastructure projects aimed at holistic development, underscoring the sector's growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

