Devotee Rush Causes Tension at Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple

Mild tension prevailed near Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple on Tuesday as a commotion broke out during the 'Dola Purnima' celebrations. According to officials, devotees jostled around the temple area, resulting in brief scarcity of space.

Reports indicate that a woman stumbled due to a wardrobe issue, prompting quick intervention by female police officers who ensured her safety and helped her regain balance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A large gathering had assembled outside the temple for the festival. Despite the initial rush prompting congestion near the idol pandal, police restored normalcy within minutes, allowing the event to proceed smoothly.

