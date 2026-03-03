Left Menu

Devotee Rush Causes Tension at Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple

A brief commotion occurred near the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, during 'Dola Purnima' as devotees jostled near the idol pandal. No injuries were reported, and police managed to quickly restore order. Large crowds had gathered for the festival, leading to temporary congestion.

Mild tension prevailed near Puri's Shree Jagannath Temple on Tuesday as a commotion broke out during the 'Dola Purnima' celebrations. According to officials, devotees jostled around the temple area, resulting in brief scarcity of space.

Reports indicate that a woman stumbled due to a wardrobe issue, prompting quick intervention by female police officers who ensured her safety and helped her regain balance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A large gathering had assembled outside the temple for the festival. Despite the initial rush prompting congestion near the idol pandal, police restored normalcy within minutes, allowing the event to proceed smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

