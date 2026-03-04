Sacred Ritual 'Banakalagi' Temporarily Closes Jagannath Temple to Devotees
The Jagannath temple in Puri will close for four hours on March 5 for the 'Banakalagi,' a secret ritual coloring the deities' faces. Conducted by Dutta Mohapatra servitors with natural colors, the event has led to show-cause notices for three servitors due to allegations of misconduct.
- Country:
- India
The revered Jagannath temple in Puri has announced a temporary closure due to the secret ritual 'Banakalagi.' This event, scheduled for March 5, will see the shrine close from 6 pm to 10 pm as the deities' faces are freshly colored using natural substances.
Known as 'Srimukha Sringara,' the colorful ritual involves the Dutta Mohapatra, a designated group of servitors, applying herbal and natural colors, including musk and camphor, to the idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath. It is a tradition steeped in secrecy and cultural significance.
In addition, Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee has issued notices to three servitors over alleged delays and misconduct during previous ceremonies, highlighting the need for stricter adherence to temple regulations and discipline under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act.
ALSO READ
Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Ritual Bath as Lunar Eclipse Approaches
Evacuation Amid Festivities: Gujarat Devotees Return Home from Gulf Conflict
''Painful, insensitive DMK govt could go so far; no matter what DMK does, truth will win, devotees will win'': PM Modi on lamp-lighting row.
Devotees Flock to Koda Festival: A Celebrated Tradition at Bhagavathi Amman Temple
Crisis in the Middle East: Mourning and Stranded Devotees in Dubai