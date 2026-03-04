Sacred Ritual 'Banakalagi' Temporarily Closes Jagannath Temple to Devotees

The revered Jagannath temple in Puri has announced a temporary closure due to the secret ritual 'Banakalagi.' This event, scheduled for March 5, will see the shrine close from 6 pm to 10 pm as the deities' faces are freshly colored using natural substances.

Known as 'Srimukha Sringara,' the colorful ritual involves the Dutta Mohapatra, a designated group of servitors, applying herbal and natural colors, including musk and camphor, to the idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath. It is a tradition steeped in secrecy and cultural significance.

In addition, Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee has issued notices to three servitors over alleged delays and misconduct during previous ceremonies, highlighting the need for stricter adherence to temple regulations and discipline under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act.