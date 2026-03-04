Left Menu

Sacred Ritual 'Banakalagi' Temporarily Closes Jagannath Temple to Devotees

The Jagannath temple in Puri will close for four hours on March 5 for the 'Banakalagi,' a secret ritual coloring the deities' faces. Conducted by Dutta Mohapatra servitors with natural colors, the event has led to show-cause notices for three servitors due to allegations of misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:40 IST
Sacred Ritual 'Banakalagi' Temporarily Closes Jagannath Temple to Devotees
  • Country:
  • India

The revered Jagannath temple in Puri has announced a temporary closure due to the secret ritual 'Banakalagi.' This event, scheduled for March 5, will see the shrine close from 6 pm to 10 pm as the deities' faces are freshly colored using natural substances.

Known as 'Srimukha Sringara,' the colorful ritual involves the Dutta Mohapatra, a designated group of servitors, applying herbal and natural colors, including musk and camphor, to the idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath. It is a tradition steeped in secrecy and cultural significance.

In addition, Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee has issued notices to three servitors over alleged delays and misconduct during previous ceremonies, highlighting the need for stricter adherence to temple regulations and discipline under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act.

TRENDING

1
Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

Uncertainty Clouds Future of EU-U.S. Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Poland Considers National Approach to Defence Funding

Poland Considers National Approach to Defence Funding

 Global
3
AIADMK Nominates M Thambidurai for Rajya Sabha Election

AIADMK Nominates M Thambidurai for Rajya Sabha Election

 India
4
Tragic Disappearance: Bihar Youth Feared Drowned in Alaknanda

Tragic Disappearance: Bihar Youth Feared Drowned in Alaknanda

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026