Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Inaugurations and Public Address

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam for two days, inaugurating several projects and addressing a public meeting. Key events include homage to Assam movement martyrs, redevelopment inauguration at Batadrava Than, and the launch of security infrastructure and a cultural complex in Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:22 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Assam on Sunday night for a two-day visit focused on inaugurating significant projects and addressing a public meeting, officials stated on Saturday.

Shah's itinerary includes staying overnight at the state guest house in Koinadhara, followed by a Monday schedule involving tributes to martyrs of the Assam movement and inaugurating the redevelopment of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district.

Further engagements in Guwahati include inaugurating major city security upgrades and the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, alongside addressing a public rally, before returning to New Delhi.

