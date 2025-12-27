Harmony in Fatehgarh: Sikh Woman Donates Land for Village Mosque
Rajinder Kaur, an elderly Sikh woman in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, donated land for a mosque in her village, symbolizing communal harmony. Her generous act addresses the Muslim community's decades-long request. The interfaith effort included support from Sikh and Hindu families, reflecting Jakhwali's spirit of unity.
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, an elderly Sikh woman from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district has donated land for the construction of a mosque in her village. Despite Jakhwali's predominantly Sikh population, Rajinder Kaur's philanthropic act has made it possible for the Muslim community to have a place of worship.
The mosque's foundation was laid on December 7, officiated by Punjab's Shahi Imam. Villagers, both Sikh and Hindu, have pledged support for the mosque's construction, showcasing unity in diversity. Kaur's decision stems from Sikh teachings that emphasize service to humanity, and she felt serenity in enabling Muslims to practice their faith locally.
The gesture has nurtured camaraderie among the communities, who have a long history of celebrating festivals together. Local leaders, including former sarpanch Ajab Singh Jakhwali, reiterated the village's commitment to religious harmony. The donation signifies a significant step toward interfaith collaboration in Jakhwali.
(With inputs from agencies.)
