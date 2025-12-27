Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'Drishyam 3' Amid Akshaye Khanna's Exit Controversy

Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in 'Drishyam 3' following Khanna's exit over a wig-related dispute. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirms Ahlawat's casting and the continuation of the Drishyam timeline. The film, featuring Ajay Devgn, will release on October 2, 2026, with legal proceedings underway for compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:04 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'Drishyam 3' Amid Akshaye Khanna's Exit Controversy
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat (Photo/ANI) and Drishyam 3 poster (Photo/Instagram@starstudio18). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising twist, Jaideep Ahlawat has been confirmed to join the lead cast of 'Drishyam 3', following the unexpected exit of actor Akshaye Khanna. This development was announced by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, who spoke to ANI about the changes in the film's lineup.

Pathak revealed that Ahlawat will take on a new character role, previously linked to Khanna, but reimagined. The exit stems from a disagreement over Khanna's demand to wear a wig, deemed disruptive to the film's continuity. Pathak cited this as a reason for serving a legal notice to Khanna.

Legal action now looms as the production seeks compensation for financial losses and damages to its reputation. 'Drishyam 3', also starring Ajay Devgn, is well underway with filming across various locations, promising drama and unexpected twists in its narrative ahead of its October 2, 2026 release.

TRENDING

1
Rayan Cherki's Late Heroics Propel Manchester City to the Top

Rayan Cherki's Late Heroics Propel Manchester City to the Top

 United Kingdom
2
Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

Powerful Earthquake Jolts Taiwan, Minor Damage Reported

 Global
3
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
4
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025