Jaideep Ahlawat Joins 'Drishyam 3' Amid Akshaye Khanna's Exit Controversy

In a surprising twist, Jaideep Ahlawat has been confirmed to join the lead cast of 'Drishyam 3', following the unexpected exit of actor Akshaye Khanna. This development was announced by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak, who spoke to ANI about the changes in the film's lineup.

Pathak revealed that Ahlawat will take on a new character role, previously linked to Khanna, but reimagined. The exit stems from a disagreement over Khanna's demand to wear a wig, deemed disruptive to the film's continuity. Pathak cited this as a reason for serving a legal notice to Khanna.

Legal action now looms as the production seeks compensation for financial losses and damages to its reputation. 'Drishyam 3', also starring Ajay Devgn, is well underway with filming across various locations, promising drama and unexpected twists in its narrative ahead of its October 2, 2026 release.