Uttar Pradesh BJP President Asserts Influence Over Akhilesh's Party

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized the influence of his role over Akhilesh Yadav's party's national president during a visit to Agra. He expressed gratitude for the party workers' dedication and visited Deendayal Upadhyaya's birthplace. Chaudhary's statements target the INDIA bloc and reflect party solidarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:30 IST
Pankaj Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, during a visit to Agra, asserted that his role carries more influence than Akhilesh Yadav's national presidency of the Samajwadi Party. He targeted the INDIA bloc, which includes parties like the Trinamool Congress and Congress, stating that ascending to a state president in these parties demands familial rebirth.

Chaudhary's visit featured a grand welcome at the Agra border from dedicated party workers, a display of solidarity he described as the party's greatest strength. He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the supporters for their unwavering dedication and respect.

Chaudhary also paid homage to Deendayal Upadhyaya during his Mathura trip, acknowledging the warm reception from senior officials and colleagues. He expressed appreciation for the immense affection shown by party members and emphasized his gratefulness for their ongoing support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

