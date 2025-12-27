Left Menu

Bluebird Block-2 Satellite: A New Era in Global Connectivity

The Bluebird Block-2 satellite, developed by AST SpaceMobile and successfully launched by ISRO, marks a significant advancement in global connectivity. It's the first of many satellites planned to provide space-based cellular broadband directly to smartphones, aiming for 45-60 deployments by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The space industry witnessed a remarkable milestone as the Bluebird Block-2 satellite, developed by US-based AST SpaceMobile, was successfully deployed by ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket on December 24. This next-generation communication satellite is poised to begin operations in the coming weeks.

Marking a significant step forward in global connectivity, Bluebird Block-2 is the first spacecraft launched from Indian soil. The satellite aims to offer high-speed 4G and 5G cellular broadband services directly to standard smartphones, enhancing both commercial and government communication capabilities.

AST SpaceMobile plans to launch up to 60 satellites by 2026 with Bluebird Block-2 paving the way for a connected planet. The company's aggressive deployment strategy involves launches every two months, with the vision validated by Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan as a testament to US innovation and manufacturing.

