India's Pharma Future: Revolutionizing Healthcare Access

The Indian pharmaceutical industry is poised for transformation as access to new medicines for obesity and diabetes becomes a pivotal growth factor, according to Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, essential drugs for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, will drive industry growth, especially as India emerges as a global weight management hub amid rising obesity-related diseases.

AI-driven tools, personalized medicine, and increased risk capital will fuel innovation, making India a recognized pharmaceutical innovation center by 2026. This aligns with India's vision of a USD 500 billion industry by 2047, overcoming global healthcare challenges and advancing scientific and regulatory excellence.

