Left Menu

Leaders Pay Tribute to Visionary Ratan Tata

Andhra Pradesh leaders N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy honored late industrialist Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary. They praised his visionary leadership and compassionate nature, highlighting his impact on Indian industry. Both leaders emphasized that his legacy continues to be an inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:36 IST
Leaders Pay Tribute to Visionary Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata
  • Country:
  • India

Honoring the legacy of late industrialist Ratan Tata, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes on social media on the occasion of Tata's birth anniversary.

Naidu remembered Tata as a visionary industrialist and compassionate leader, lauding his integrity and commitment to society.

Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Tata's entrepreneurship that elevated the Indian industry to global prominence, affirming his enduring legacy as the 'Jewel of India'.

TRENDING

1
Magnus Carlsen's Fiery Exit: Chess Champion's Frustration in Qatar

Magnus Carlsen's Fiery Exit: Chess Champion's Frustration in Qatar

 Global
2
Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

 India
3
Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

 India
4
Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash

Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Offi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025