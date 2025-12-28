Leaders Pay Tribute to Visionary Ratan Tata
Andhra Pradesh leaders N Chandrababu Naidu and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy honored late industrialist Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary. They praised his visionary leadership and compassionate nature, highlighting his impact on Indian industry. Both leaders emphasized that his legacy continues to be an inspiration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Honoring the legacy of late industrialist Ratan Tata, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes on social media on the occasion of Tata's birth anniversary.
Naidu remembered Tata as a visionary industrialist and compassionate leader, lauding his integrity and commitment to society.
Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Tata's entrepreneurship that elevated the Indian industry to global prominence, affirming his enduring legacy as the 'Jewel of India'.
ALSO READ
Honoring Arun Jaitley's Legacy: A Beacon of Integrity and Service
Remembering Jeffrey R. Holland: A Leader's Legacy
A Tribute to the Legend: Sonu Nigam Celebrates Mohammed Rafi's Legacy
Embodying Legacy: Guru Gobind Singh's Enduring Influence
Tributes Pour in for Timeless Symbol of Courage: Sri Guru Gobind Singh's Legacy Celebrated