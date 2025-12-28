Leaders Pay Tribute to Visionary Ratan Tata

Honoring the legacy of late industrialist Ratan Tata, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes on social media on the occasion of Tata's birth anniversary.

Naidu remembered Tata as a visionary industrialist and compassionate leader, lauding his integrity and commitment to society.

Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Tata's entrepreneurship that elevated the Indian industry to global prominence, affirming his enduring legacy as the 'Jewel of India'.