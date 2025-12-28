Sobhita Dhulipala Applauds 'Dhurandhar': An Inspiring Box Office Hit

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has heaped praise on Aditya Dhar's latest film 'Dhurandhar', calling it an inspiring and supreme cinematic experience. Released on December 5, the film has already garnered significant success at the box office, crossing a remarkable Rs 1000 crore in worldwide collections.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, 'Dhurandhar' explores an intricate underworld saga. Sobhita expressed her admiration for Sara Arjun's remarkable performance in the film, showcasing a network of criminals, informants, and operatives navigating covert operations and betrayal.

The film, produced by Dhar's B62 Studios in partnership with Jio Studios, has announced a sequel set to hit theaters on March 19. Fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of this thrilling storyline.

(With inputs from agencies.)