Sobhita Dhulipala Applauds 'Dhurandhar': An Inspiring Box Office Hit

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala praised Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar' as inspiring and supreme. The movie, featuring Ranveer Singh, surpassed Rs 1000 crore in earnings. Sobhita applauded Sara Arjun's performance. Produced under B62 Studios in collaboration with Jio Studios, it follows an underworld saga filled with espionage and betrayals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has heaped praise on Aditya Dhar's latest film 'Dhurandhar', calling it an inspiring and supreme cinematic experience. Released on December 5, the film has already garnered significant success at the box office, crossing a remarkable Rs 1000 crore in worldwide collections.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna, 'Dhurandhar' explores an intricate underworld saga. Sobhita expressed her admiration for Sara Arjun's remarkable performance in the film, showcasing a network of criminals, informants, and operatives navigating covert operations and betrayal.

The film, produced by Dhar's B62 Studios in partnership with Jio Studios, has announced a sequel set to hit theaters on March 19. Fans eagerly anticipate the continuation of this thrilling storyline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

