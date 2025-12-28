Peddling Unity: Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon Honors Tribal Legacy

The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon commenced its second leg from Ranchi, with Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth officiating the event. This initiative celebrates the enduring legacy of tribal icon Birsa Munda and aims to foster a sense of national unity among Indians.

Under the banner 'Shaurya ke kadam, kranti ki ore' (steps of valour towards revolution), the cyclothon will span 1,300 km over 20 days to reach the capital, Delhi. The event, organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC), began with floral tributes at the Birsa Munda Museum Memorial Park, honoring the memory of the key figure in India's tribal community.

Comprising officers and 16 NCC cadets, the cyclothon will pass through Hazaribag, Aurangabad, and Palwal, promoting messages of unity, courage, and cultural pride. Cultural programs at key locations along the route will further spotlight Birsa Munda's impact, coinciding with his 150th birth anniversary.

