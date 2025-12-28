Elephant Tragedy in Jharkhand: Farmer Trampled in Seraikela-Kharswan

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district where a 50-year-old farmer lost his life due to a wild elephant attack. The victim, identified as Gaurang Mahato, was sleeping in his barn when the elephant attacked, according to Tiruldih Police Station officer-in-charge Avinash Kumar.

The local villagers were quick to alert the forest department about the incident. Prompt response was seen as a team comprising police personnel and forest officials reached the scene, handing Rs 50,000 as immediate compensation to the farmer's family. Further compensation was promised, contingent upon the completion of formalities, officer Kumar stated.

The forest department also provided villagers with torches and firecrackers to help ward off wild elephants, urging them to avoid venturing out during nighttime to ensure their safety.

