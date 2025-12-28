Left Menu

Elephant Tragedy in Jharkhand: Farmer Trampled in Seraikela-Kharswan

In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a 50-year-old farmer named Gaurang Mahato was tragically killed by a wild elephant while sleeping in his barn. Authorities responded quickly, providing immediate compensation to the victim's family and advising villagers with safety equipment to prevent future incidents.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district where a 50-year-old farmer lost his life due to a wild elephant attack. The victim, identified as Gaurang Mahato, was sleeping in his barn when the elephant attacked, according to Tiruldih Police Station officer-in-charge Avinash Kumar.

The local villagers were quick to alert the forest department about the incident. Prompt response was seen as a team comprising police personnel and forest officials reached the scene, handing Rs 50,000 as immediate compensation to the farmer's family. Further compensation was promised, contingent upon the completion of formalities, officer Kumar stated.

The forest department also provided villagers with torches and firecrackers to help ward off wild elephants, urging them to avoid venturing out during nighttime to ensure their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

