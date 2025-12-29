Left Menu

Preserving Heritage: President Murmu Advocates for Mother Tongues at Santali Event

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the importance of preserving one's mother tongue during the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language. She urged for societal betterment and recognized efforts in promoting Santali literature and culture, emphasizing the Ol Chiki script's role in Santal identity.

President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu passionately advocated the preservation of mother tongues, addressing attendees at the 22nd Santali 'Parsi Maha' and centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script in Karandih, on the outskirts of Jamshedpur city.

Murmu highlighted the script's significance, created by Pandit Raghunath Murmu in 1925, as a potent symbol of Santal identity. Before its creation, Santali was inconsistently represented in various scripts. She lauded contributions from organizations like Tata Steel and acknowledged the recent release of the Indian Constitution in Santali.

The president emphasized conservation alongside development, calling for an inclusive literary landscape through translations. Recognizing the contributions of distinguished Santali individuals, the event underscored collective efforts in promoting cultural heritage. Murmu's visit showcased dedication to cultural preservation and development within India's diverse linguistic communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

