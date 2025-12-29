Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions Overshadow 37th BNCCI Trade Fair

The 37th annual trade fair by the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry in north Kolkata concluded without participation from Bangladeshi exhibitors due to geopolitical tensions and visa issues. The fair shifted focus to consumer-centric themes, coinciding with celebrations, emphasizing handloom and handicrafts while supporting MSMEs.

The 37th edition of the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry's (BNCCI) trade fair concluded without the presence of Bangladeshi exhibitors, traditionally major participants. Geopolitical tensions and visa-related challenges were cited as reasons for their absence, according to BNCCI's Director Ritwik Das.

Despite a dozen Bangladeshi exhibitors showing interest, external constraints prevented their participation. The fair adapted by moving away from a business-to-business format towards a consumer-centered approach, aligning with the festive season and highlighting local arts and crafts like Murshidabad silk and Pattachitra.

While the event continued to support MSMEs, facilitating interactions with diplomats like the British Deputy High Commissioner, BNCCI aims for future international involvement, planning a food-themed fair with hopes of Bangladesh's return once diplomatic and visa issues are resolved.

