Social Media Uproar: Arrest Follows Abusive Posts on Actress

A man has been apprehended in Bihar for allegedly posting derogatory comments on social media about Bengali actress Shubhashree Ganguly, after her interaction with Argentine football star Lionel Messi during his visit to Kolkata, police officials confirmed recently.

Bittu Srivastava, originally from Titagarh near Kolkata but living in Bihar, was detained in Ara based on a complaint from actor-turned-politician Raj Chakraborty, Ganguly's spouse. The controversy stemmed from social media reactions to photos of Ganguly with Messi, which Chakraborty claims led to an online backlash.

Police investigations are underway, with questions raised about external influences or political motivations. Meanwhile, Chakraborty has vowed to pursue legal action, condemning this incident as an unacceptable attack on women, emphasizing potential political undertones behind the offensive posts.

