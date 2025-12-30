Iconic Bradman Baggy Green Set for Historic Auction

A rare Baggy Green cap, used by the cricket icon Sir Donald Bradman in the 1947/48 series against India, is set to be auctioned next month. This particular cap stands out due to its unique historical significance and its continuous ownership within one family for over 75 years.

Bradman personally gifted the cap to Indian all-rounder Sriranga Wasudev Sohoni during what was India's inaugural international cricket tour as an independent nation. The cap, unlike others from Bradman's era that reside in museums or private collections, has neither been publicly exhibited nor sold before.

The cap's auction at Lloyds will draw significant international interest with bids starting at one Australian dollar. The auction concludes on January 26, with expectations of high valuations, as a similar cap from the series fetched over Rs 2.63 crore last year.