Closure of Usmanov's Case: A Legal Resolution in Bavaria

German prosecutors have concluded an investigation into Alisher Usmanov, a Russian-Uzbek billionaire, accused of breaching foreign trade laws tied to EU sanctions, his legal team announced on Tuesday.
The probe centered on a purported €1.5 million payment for security services related to properties in Bavaria, as well as non-compliance with EU sanctions over undeclared luxury items. Prosecutors, however, determined that Usmanov did not own or control the implicated properties.
To resolve the case, Usmanov has agreed to make a €10 million charitable and governmental contribution. This decision, coordinated with prosecutors, follows a similar settlement in a previous money laundering inquiry against him.
