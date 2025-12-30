Left Menu

Putin's Selective Holiday Greetings: A Message of Diplomacy Amidst Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended New Year greetings to select world leaders, notably excluding major European powers involved in the Ukraine conflict. Greetings were sent to India, the US, and friendly EU/NATO nations like Hungary and Slovakia, signaling diplomatic priorities. Russia will enter holiday mode from December 30 to January 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a strategic diplomatic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent New Year greetings to select global leaders, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday. Notably, among those receiving Putin's holiday well-wishes were President Droupadi Murmu of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and US President Donald Trump.

The greetings were specifically for Christmas and the New Year 2026 celebrations. While maintaining cordial ties with leaders in China and the Commonwealth of Independent States, Putin excluded major European nations involved in what Russia terms a 'proxy' war through Ukraine.

Nevertheless, his outreach included NATO and EU nations Hungary and Slovakia, with personal messages to Hungary's Viktor Orbán, Slovakia's Robert Fico, and Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic. Russia is preparing for its New Year and Orthodox Christmas holidays, starting a nationwide break from December 30 to January 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

