Shraddha Kapoor Joins Bisk Farm: Celebrating 25 Years of Biscuit Bliss

Bisk Farm celebrates its 25-year legacy with Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The partnership underscores Bisk Farm's values of freshness, trust, and contemporary charm. A campaign, featuring Kapoor, highlights the brand's key product, Rich Marie biscuits, emphasizing me-time as essential to modern living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 15:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bisk Farm, a beloved Indian biscuit brand, marks its 25th anniversary by partnering with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This collaboration symbolizes the brand's commitment to freshness, trust, and contemporary appeal, values embodied by both the brand and Kapoor.

The campaign showcases Shraddha Kapoor indulging in her 'me time', representing the brand's 'Me Time = Rich Marie Time' message. Set against a backdrop of spontaneous dance and enjoyment, Kapoor's moments of personal creativity are intertwined with Rich Marie's offerings, elevating the everyday ritual of chai-time breaks.

With its significant market presence and vast product portfolio, Bisk Farm continues to be a leading player in India's biscuit industry. As the brand evolves, its collaboration with Kapoor captures the essence of modernity while retaining the warmth and tradition cherished by its consumers.

