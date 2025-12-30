Tensions Rise: Odisha Reacts to Brutal Attack on Youth in Tamil Nadu

Odisha's political leadership condemned the attack on a 20-year-old youth from the state, K Suraj, during his train journey in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deeply concerned over the incident, dispatched a labor liaison officer to ensure thorough investigation and justice.

The Odisha BJP joined the condemnation, urging strict actions against the Tamil Nadu government, led by DMK, for failing to maintain law and order. Criticism intensified as the BJP alleged governmental negligence and inadequate security for individuals even in public spaces.

In response, Tamil Nadu authorities apprehended four teenagers linked to the attack and initiated judicial proceedings. The Odisha government's proactive measures reflect its commitment to the safety of its workforce across regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)