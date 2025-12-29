Telugu Actor Allu Sirish Announces March 2026 Wedding to Nayanika
Telugu actor Allu Sirish announced his upcoming marriage to fiancée Nayanika, scheduled for March 6, 2026. The couple, engaged in October 2023, shared their news via Instagram. Sirish is the brother of superstar Allu Arjun and continues his acting career with films like 'Buddy'.
In a joyful announcement, Telugu actor Allu Sirish revealed his marriage plans with fiancée Nayanika, set for March 6, 2026. The couple's engagement took place in October 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives.
Sirish, renowned for his roles in films like 'Gouravam' and 'Srirastu Subhamastu', shared the exciting news on Instagram with a heartwarming video. His relationship with Nayanika began in 2023, culminating in an October engagement.
This announcement follows Sirish's recent film 'Buddy', directed by Sam Anton and co-starring Gayatri Bhardwaj, keeping him in the spotlight both personally and professionally.
