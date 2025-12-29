Telugu Actor Allu Sirish Announces March 2026 Wedding to Nayanika

In a joyful announcement, Telugu actor Allu Sirish revealed his marriage plans with fiancée Nayanika, set for March 6, 2026. The couple's engagement took place in October 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives.

Sirish, renowned for his roles in films like 'Gouravam' and 'Srirastu Subhamastu', shared the exciting news on Instagram with a heartwarming video. His relationship with Nayanika began in 2023, culminating in an October engagement.

This announcement follows Sirish's recent film 'Buddy', directed by Sam Anton and co-starring Gayatri Bhardwaj, keeping him in the spotlight both personally and professionally.