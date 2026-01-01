Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Swiss Alps: New Year's Celebration Turns Fatal

A devastating fire at the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss Alps during New Year’s celebration has left numerous presumed dead and around 100 injured. Emergency facilities reached full capacity as rescue operations, including international interventions, were initiated. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crans-Montana | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck at a New Year's celebration in the Swiss Alps as a fire engulfed the Le Constellation bar, leaving "several tens of people" presumed dead and approximately 100 seriously injured, according to local police.

The exact death toll remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation. Beatrice Pilloud, attorney general of the Valais Canton, highlighted the premature stage of inquiries, noting that experts have yet to examine the club's ruins.

The local healthcare infrastructure was overwhelmed, with intensive care and operating theatres reaching full capacity. This led to a swift mobilization of helicopters and ambulances to assist victims, including tourists from various countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

