Tragedy Strikes Swiss Alps: New Year's Celebration Turns Fatal

Tragedy struck at a New Year's celebration in the Swiss Alps as a fire engulfed the Le Constellation bar, leaving "several tens of people" presumed dead and approximately 100 seriously injured, according to local police.

The exact death toll remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation. Beatrice Pilloud, attorney general of the Valais Canton, highlighted the premature stage of inquiries, noting that experts have yet to examine the club's ruins.

The local healthcare infrastructure was overwhelmed, with intensive care and operating theatres reaching full capacity. This led to a swift mobilization of helicopters and ambulances to assist victims, including tourists from various countries.

