Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Swiss Alps Resort Leaves Dozens Dead

A devastating fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, a Swiss Alps resort town, left dozens presumed dead and around 100 injured during a New Year's celebration. The cause remains unknown, but authorities are working to identify victims and notify families. The community and officials are in mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crans-Montana | Updated: 01-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 16:45 IST
A tragedy unfolded during a New Year's celebration at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, a famed Swiss Alps resort town, where dozens are presumed dead and approximately 100 people were injured. Many injuries were serious, as confirmed by Valais Canton police commander Frederic Gisler.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined as experts have not entered the wreckage. Authorities emphasized it was not an attack, while the community grapples with the aftermath. Swiss President Guy Parmelin and other officials expressed their condolences, highlighting the extensive impact on medical resources and regional operations.

Crans-Montana, known for its winter sports allure, faced a grim scene as helicopters and ambulances arrived swiftly to aid victims, including tourists. This catastrophic incident recalls past disasters like the 2012 bus crash in Sierre, painting a somber picture of unexpected peril in a usually festive environment.

