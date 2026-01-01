Tragedy Strikes Swiss Alps Bar on New Year's Celebration

A devastating fire broke out in a Swiss Alps bar during New Year's festivities, leaving 'several tens of people' presumed dead and around 100 others injured, many of them seriously hurt. The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the celebrations.

Swiss police have not yet released specific casualty figures, intensifying concerns among locals and tourists alike who had gathered at the popular location to ring in the new year.

As rescue operations continue, authorities are working to determine the cause of the blaze, while families and friends of the missing individuals anxiously await news.

