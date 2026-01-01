Left Menu

Tragedy in Swiss Alpine Resort: New Year's Celebration Ends in Devastation

A catastrophic fire engulfed a bar in Switzerland's Crans-Montana resort during New Year celebrations, killing approximately 40 people and injuring 115. As survivors recount the chaos, authorities work to identify victims and investigate the cause while the community remains in shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crans-Montana | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:40 IST
A devastating fire swept through a bar at Crans-Montana resort in Switzerland during New Year celebrations, leaving about 40 people dead and 115 seriously injured, according to police reports.

As authorities work to account for the deceased and notify their families, the incident is feared to be one of the worst tragedies in Switzerland's history.

Survivors described scenes of chaos as they fled the burning venue. Officials are prioritizing victim identification and the investigation into the fire's cause, with early reports suggesting no signs of attack.

