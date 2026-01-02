Left Menu

From SpongeBob to the Spotlight: Ethan Slater's Path to Stardom

Ethan Slater's journey to becoming SpongeBob SquarePants in The SpongeBob Musical began with an unusual casting comment. A workshop audition led to his breakout role, earning him a Tony nomination. Slater's preparation included intense study of the character, culminating in a memorable audition dance routine.

Ethan Slater (Image source: Instagram/ @ethanslater). Image Credit: ANI
In a revealing conversation at Vassar College, actor Ethan Slater shared the story of how a peculiar remark from a casting director became the catalyst for his career-defining role as SpongeBob SquarePants in The SpongeBob Musical.

Slater's journey to the iconic yellow character began after an audition for Romeo and Juliet in New York, where he encountered casting director Erica Jensen. It was a subsequent call from casting director Paul Davis that set things in motion. Recollecting the moment, Slater humorously noted he was told he was the "right shape" for an unnamed project.

Initially confused by the comment, Slater embraced the challenge. He meticulously prepared for the audition, immersing himself in episodes of the beloved Nickelodeon show and crafting a physical comedy routine inspired by a bomb pie scene. His commitment paid off as he secured the role, leading to a Tony nomination and starring in successful performances across Chicago and Broadway.

Directed by Tina Landau, The SpongeBob Musical boasted a top-tier creative team and music by eminent artists like Steven Tyler, Sara Bareilles, and John Legend. With 12 Tony nominations, the production's success extended to national and international tours, and a TV special.

Today, Slater continues to thrive in his acting career. He starred in the movie adaptation of Wicked and is set to debut a new play, Marcel on the Train, in 2026. Vassar College honored him with the Young Alum Achievement Award, marking his influential contributions to the arts.

