Nadiya Moidu's Starstruck Encounter with Nicole Kidman

Malayalam actress Nadiya Moidu shared her thrilling experience of meeting Hollywood icon Nicole Kidman in Australia. Moidu posted a video on Instagram, expressing her admiration for Kidman's kindness during their meeting. Moidu is famed for her role in the film 'Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu'.

Updated: 02-01-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:55 IST
In an unexpected and thrilling encounter, Malayalam film actress Nadiya Moidu experienced a 'fangirl moment' when she met Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman in Australia.

Moidu, who has made a name for herself in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema, shared a video on Instagram showing her with Kidman. Her post on Thursday was filled with gratitude, describing Kidman as 'incredibly warm and gracious.'

Aside from her famed role in 'Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu', which was a turning point in her career, Moidu has been part of successful projects such as 'Kandu Kandarinju', 'Nilave Malare', and 'Bazaar Rowdy'.

