Nadiya Moidu's Starstruck Encounter with Nicole Kidman

In an unexpected and thrilling encounter, Malayalam film actress Nadiya Moidu experienced a 'fangirl moment' when she met Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman in Australia.

Moidu, who has made a name for herself in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu cinema, shared a video on Instagram showing her with Kidman. Her post on Thursday was filled with gratitude, describing Kidman as 'incredibly warm and gracious.'

Aside from her famed role in 'Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu', which was a turning point in her career, Moidu has been part of successful projects such as 'Kandu Kandarinju', 'Nilave Malare', and 'Bazaar Rowdy'.