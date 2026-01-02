Left Menu

Potential Heir Apparent: Kim Ju Ae's First Step into North Korean Politics

Kim Ju Ae, the teenage daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, made her inaugural visit to a key family mausoleum, signaling her emergence as a probable heir. The visit stirred talks of her prospective high-ranking role at the upcoming ruling Workers' Party congress, showcasing her rising political stature.

  • South Korea

In a significant gesture, Kim Ju Ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has made her first known visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the mausoleum of her ancestors. This visit is interpreted as a strategic move to position her as a potential successor.

The trip took place on New Year's Day and sparked rumors of Ju Ae, around 13 years old, obtaining a prominent role at the Workers' Party congress. State media images showed her alongside her parents, highlighting her involvement in key state events.

Political analysts, such as Cheong Seong-Chang from the Sejong Institute, suggest that this visit is not just ceremonial but a calculated move to affirm the legitimacy of the regime and prepare Ju Ae for a future leadership position, although her formal role remains speculative due to her youth.

