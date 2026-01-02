Left Menu

Chilika Lake Ferry Services Suspended Amid Foggy Conditions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Puri district administration has implemented a daily suspension of ferry and tourist boat services across all water bodies, including the famous Chilika Lake, until 11 am due to dense fog and cold weather conditions.

This directive comes after a tragic incident where a man, Uma Shankar Sabat, lost his life while traveling on a floating bridge in Chilika Lake. The vessel, which carried 50 passengers, a bus, and two cars, was stranded due to poor visibility.

Puri District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida emphasized that the suspension aims to prevent accidents during low-visibility conditions. Strict enforcement measures have been put in place, with local authorities continuously monitoring compliance and informing the public through announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

