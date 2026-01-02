Left Menu

BYD Ups Price of SEALION 7 SUV in India Amid Cost Dynamics

BYD announced a price increase for its SEALION 7 Premium SUV in India by Rs 50,000 due to evolving cost dynamics. The new price, effective January 2026, raises the vehicle's cost to Rs 49.4 lakh, while the Performance variant remains unchanged. Over 2,300 units have already been sold across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:34 IST
On Friday, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD revealed a price hike for the premium variant of its SUV, the SEALION 7, in the Indian market, attributing the increase to evolving cost dynamics.

The new pricing, effective from January 1, 2026, will see the SEALION 7 Premium priced at Rs 49.4 lakh, up from Rs 48.9 lakh, as announced by BYD India.

While the cost of the SEALION 7 Performance model remains unchanged at Rs 54.9 lakh, BYD India's Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles, Rajeev Chauhan, emphasized that the updated pricing continues to deliver a premium electric SUV experience. The model has sold over 2,300 units, highlighting its growing popularity in India.

