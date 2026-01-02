Delhi Shabdotsav 2026: A Cultural Renaissance Amidst Urban Challenges

Delhi is abuzz with excitement as the 'Delhi Shabdotsav 2026' unfolds at the National Stadium from January 2 to 4. The event was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marking a significant cultural engagement in the city's calendar.

In a passionate statement on X, cabinet minister Kapil Mishra tagged the event a 'surgical strike against ideological terrorism.' The festival aims to shine a light on India's cultural, literary, and ideological richness with contributions from over 100 speakers, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The event also serves as a platform to showcase government achievements. CM Rekha Gupta emphasized free treatment under the Ayushman scheme and applauded the Atal Canteen initiative. She addressed environmental concerns, noting the inauguration of Delhi's first biogas plant and efforts to curb stubble burning.

(With inputs from agencies.)