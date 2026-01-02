Left Menu

Keerthy Suresh Unveils Breathtaking 'Thottam' Poster

The new poster for the film 'Thottam', starring Keerthy Suresh, has been released. The movie is directed by Risha Sivakumar and produced by A V Anoop and others. It also features Antony Varghese. Keerthy Suresh recently shared the poster on Instagram with a New Year’s message.

Updated: 02-01-2026 12:42 IST
The anticipation surrounding the forthcoming film 'Thottam' has intensified as a new poster featuring Keerthy Suresh was unveiled. The film, under the direction of Risha Sivakumar, is set to capture audiences with its gripping narrative and compelling performances, particularly from National Award-winning actor, Keerthy Suresh.

'Thottam', produced by A V Anoop, Novel Vindhyan, Simmy Rajeevan, and Monu Pazhedath, also stars Antony Varghese alongside Suresh. The poster showcases Suresh in a striking brown dress, clutching a bag and a broken glass against a gritty urban backdrop.

Sharing her excitement, Suresh took to Instagram to repost the engaging visual with a hopeful message for the New Year. Meanwhile, her recent work, 'Revolver Rita,' premiered in November 2025, helmed by JK Chandru, and starring alongside notable actors such as Gayathri Shan and Ajay Ghosh.

