Keerthy Suresh Unveils Breathtaking 'Thottam' Poster

The anticipation surrounding the forthcoming film 'Thottam' has intensified as a new poster featuring Keerthy Suresh was unveiled. The film, under the direction of Risha Sivakumar, is set to capture audiences with its gripping narrative and compelling performances, particularly from National Award-winning actor, Keerthy Suresh.

'Thottam', produced by A V Anoop, Novel Vindhyan, Simmy Rajeevan, and Monu Pazhedath, also stars Antony Varghese alongside Suresh. The poster showcases Suresh in a striking brown dress, clutching a bag and a broken glass against a gritty urban backdrop.

Sharing her excitement, Suresh took to Instagram to repost the engaging visual with a hopeful message for the New Year. Meanwhile, her recent work, 'Revolver Rita,' premiered in November 2025, helmed by JK Chandru, and starring alongside notable actors such as Gayathri Shan and Ajay Ghosh.