Left Menu

Navigating the Fine Line: Self-Respect vs. Ego

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the importance of differentiating between self-respect and ego at Bhupal Nobles' University's 104th foundation day event. He stressed the need for nurturing self-respect while ensuring it doesn't morph into arrogance, especially in children, highlighting the delicate balance between these emotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:34 IST
Navigating the Fine Line: Self-Respect vs. Ego
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the 104th foundation day event of Bhupal Nobles' University, underscored the significance of maintaining a delicate balance between self-respect and ego.

Singh cautioned against allowing self-respect to evolve into arrogance, noting that some people confuse the two. He emphasized that it's crucial to uphold self-respect without letting it transform into arrogance.

In his address, Singh called on young people to beware of ego in their lives, stressing that while a strong sense of self-respect is important, it must never cross the line into arrogance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case

 India
2
European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

European Markets Soar: FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Points Mark

 Global
3
Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

Gujarat IAS Officer Arrested in Bribery-Linked Money Laundering Case

 India
4
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026