Navigating the Fine Line: Self-Respect vs. Ego
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the importance of differentiating between self-respect and ego at Bhupal Nobles' University's 104th foundation day event. He stressed the need for nurturing self-respect while ensuring it doesn't morph into arrogance, especially in children, highlighting the delicate balance between these emotions.
02-01-2026
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the 104th foundation day event of Bhupal Nobles' University, underscored the significance of maintaining a delicate balance between self-respect and ego.
Singh cautioned against allowing self-respect to evolve into arrogance, noting that some people confuse the two. He emphasized that it's crucial to uphold self-respect without letting it transform into arrogance.
In his address, Singh called on young people to beware of ego in their lives, stressing that while a strong sense of self-respect is important, it must never cross the line into arrogance.
