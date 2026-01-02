Navigating the Fine Line: Self-Respect vs. Ego

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the 104th foundation day event of Bhupal Nobles' University, underscored the significance of maintaining a delicate balance between self-respect and ego.

Singh cautioned against allowing self-respect to evolve into arrogance, noting that some people confuse the two. He emphasized that it's crucial to uphold self-respect without letting it transform into arrogance.

In his address, Singh called on young people to beware of ego in their lives, stressing that while a strong sense of self-respect is important, it must never cross the line into arrogance.

(With inputs from agencies.)