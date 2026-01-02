Tragedy in Congo: ADF Rebels Strike Again

The Democratic Republic of Congo's Lubero territory witnessed another deadly assault as the Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces claimed 15 lives in three villages. The attacks are part of a recurring pattern targeting civilians, keeping the eastern region in a state of insecurity.

The relentless raids by the ADF, which originated as an insurgency in Uganda, have persisted despite military operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces. Thursday night's attacks occurred in the North Kivu province, highlighting the enduring threat posed by the militant group.

Local officials, including Macaire Sivikunula and military administrator Alain Kiwewa, reported the chilling aftermath, with homes burned and fears of further violence preventing immediate funerals for the victims. The ongoing violence underscores the complex security challenges in the region.