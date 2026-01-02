Tesla's Crown Slips: BYD Takes Lead in Global EV Race
Tesla has lost its spot as the top global electric vehicle manufacturer to Chinese competitor BYD due to declining sales and customer backlash. Tesla's 2025 deliveries fell by 9%, and fourth-quarter sales were below expectations, influenced by the expiration of a tax credit. Despite challenges, Tesla's stock rose by 11%, driven by future ambitions in robotaxi services and robotics.
Tesla relinquished its title as the world's leading electric vehicle producer on Friday, losing ground to Chinese rival BYD amid declining sales and customer dissatisfaction with CEO Elon Musk's political posturing.
The company reported a 9% drop in vehicle deliveries for 2025, totaling 1.64 million units, as foreign competition intensified.
Despite these setbacks, investor optimism about Tesla's future in autonomous vehicle services and robotics pushed its stock up 11% by year's end.