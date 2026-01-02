Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Guerrero, Mexico

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Guerrero, Mexico, causing no immediate serious damage. The German Research Center for Geosciences reported it occurred at a 10 km depth. Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed no damage in Mexico City and calmly evacuated with journalists during a news conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Friday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The temblor, occurring at a depth of 10 km, showed no immediate reports of serious damage in the region. Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmed this on social media after consulting with the state's governor.

Sheinbaum noted that there were also no damage reports from Mexico City. During her morning news briefing, the president and attending journalists remained composed while evacuating as earthquake alarms blared.

