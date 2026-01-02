Powerful Quake Shakes Guerrero, Mexico

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Guerrero on Friday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The temblor, occurring at a depth of 10 km, showed no immediate reports of serious damage in the region. Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, confirmed this on social media after consulting with the state's governor.

Sheinbaum noted that there were also no damage reports from Mexico City. During her morning news briefing, the president and attending journalists remained composed while evacuating as earthquake alarms blared.